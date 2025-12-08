Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Tasting Tongue - Art Installation / Studio Deng

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
Montpellier, France
  • Architects: Studio Deng
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Kozlowski
Text description provided by the architects. What if every object has an invisible tongue? - A column's tongue, a window's tongue, a flowerbed's tongue, each quietly sensing the world around it, extending its own way of tasting space. The wetness of grass after rain, the umami of a mild breeze, the electric burst of popping candy, or the velvety surrender of melting cheese each becomes a moment of shared synesthesia, a reminder that taste might extend far beyond the body.

Cite: "The Tasting Tongue - Art Installation / Studio Deng" 08 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

