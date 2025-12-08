The Tasting Tongue - Art Installation / Studio Deng

•
Montpellier, France
-
Architects: Studio Deng
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Paul Kozlowski
- Category: Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
- Organizer: Festival des Architectures Vives
- Designer: Meichen Wang, Qicheng Wu
- City: Montpellier
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. What if every object has an invisible tongue? - A column's tongue, a window's tongue, a flowerbed's tongue, each quietly sensing the world around it, extending its own way of tasting space. The wetness of grass after rain, the umami of a mild breeze, the electric burst of popping candy, or the velvety surrender of melting cheese each becomes a moment of shared synesthesia, a reminder that taste might extend far beyond the body.