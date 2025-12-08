Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas

Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas

Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas - Image 2 of 29Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas - Image 3 of 29Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas - Image 4 of 29Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, BalconyIbaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21082
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  +55design, Boobam, By Kamy, Elight, Etel, Herança Cultural, Jorge Zalszupin, L'oeil, LD Arti, Lattoog, Lumini, Luxalum, Luxalum, Luxsim, Marcenaria Inovart, Micasa, Pair Store, Srta Galante, Studio Objeto, Vallvé, +1
  • Author: Arthur Casas
  • Architect In Charge: Gabriel Ranieri
  • Architecture Manager: Cadu Vilela
  • Interior Manager: Mariana Santoro
  • Decoration Manager: Fabiola Andrade
  • Decoration Coordinator: Paulina Tabet
  • Collaborators: Adriano Bergemann; Marcelo Beretta; Luciano Sessa; Rodrigo Carvalho; Beto Cabariti; Reginaldo; Machado; Yuri Chamon; Beatriz Costa; Renan Prandini; Vinicius Bazan; Alessandra Mattar; Giuliana Maia; Luisa Mader; Raul Valadão; Marcelo Melo; Marcela Du Plessis; Rafael Palombo; Camilla Dall'Oca; Paulina Tabet; Marcella França; Virginia Fornari; Leonardo Navarro; Amanda Tamburus; Conrado Almeida; Natalia Lorenzoni
  • Builder: Cáucaso
  • Acoustics: Harmoni
  • Frames: Crescêncio
  • Visual Communication: F Teo Design
  • Concrete Consultant: Gabriel Regino
  • Structure: Roberto Leme
  • Foundations: MG&A
  • Waterproofing: Proasp
  • Lighting Technology: Ilumination
  • Landscape Design: Arterra
  • Seals: Paula Vianna
  • 3D: Elephant Skin
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas - Image 2 of 29
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The Ibaté Building, designed by Studio Arthur Casas for the developer Cáucaso, is situated on a corner lot in the Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood of São Paulo – a transitional zone between the city's denser axis and a calm residential urban fabric. This urban condition was fundamental for the implantation decisions and for the relationship of the building with its surroundings, allowing the project to engage with both the vertical scale of the metropolis and the gentler flows of the neighborhood. The design approach, therefore, prioritizes spatial quality and integration with the urban environment, focusing on constructive clarity, conscious use of materiality, and the enhancement of common spaces.

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBrazil

Cite: "Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas" [Edifício Ibaté / Studio Arthur Casas] 08 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036680/ibate-building-studio-arthur-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

