Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Author: Arthur Casas

Architect In Charge: Gabriel Ranieri

Architecture Manager: Cadu Vilela

Interior Manager: Mariana Santoro

Decoration Manager: Fabiola Andrade

Decoration Coordinator: Paulina Tabet

Collaborators: Adriano Bergemann; Marcelo Beretta; Luciano Sessa; Rodrigo Carvalho; Beto Cabariti; Reginaldo; Machado; Yuri Chamon; Beatriz Costa; Renan Prandini; Vinicius Bazan; Alessandra Mattar; Giuliana Maia; Luisa Mader; Raul Valadão; Marcelo Melo; Marcela Du Plessis; Rafael Palombo; Camilla Dall'Oca; Paulina Tabet; Marcella França; Virginia Fornari; Leonardo Navarro; Amanda Tamburus; Conrado Almeida; Natalia Lorenzoni

Builder: Cáucaso

Acoustics: Harmoni

Frames: Crescêncio

Visual Communication: F Teo Design

Concrete Consultant: Gabriel Regino

Structure: Roberto Leme

Foundations: MG&A

Waterproofing: Proasp

Lighting Technology: Ilumination

Landscape Design: Arterra

Seals: Paula Vianna

3D: Elephant Skin

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Ibaté Building, designed by Studio Arthur Casas for the developer Cáucaso, is situated on a corner lot in the Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood of São Paulo – a transitional zone between the city's denser axis and a calm residential urban fabric. This urban condition was fundamental for the implantation decisions and for the relationship of the building with its surroundings, allowing the project to engage with both the vertical scale of the metropolis and the gentler flows of the neighborhood. The design approach, therefore, prioritizes spatial quality and integration with the urban environment, focusing on constructive clarity, conscious use of materiality, and the enhancement of common spaces.