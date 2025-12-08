Ibaté Building / Studio Arthur Casas

-
Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
- Area: 21082 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Fran Parente
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Author: Arthur Casas
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Ibaté Building, designed by Studio Arthur Casas for the developer Cáucaso, is situated on a corner lot in the Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood of São Paulo – a transitional zone between the city's denser axis and a calm residential urban fabric. This urban condition was fundamental for the implantation decisions and for the relationship of the building with its surroundings, allowing the project to engage with both the vertical scale of the metropolis and the gentler flows of the neighborhood. The design approach, therefore, prioritizes spatial quality and integration with the urban environment, focusing on constructive clarity, conscious use of materiality, and the enhancement of common spaces.