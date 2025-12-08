House Comet / GAISS

•
Riga, Latvia
-
Architects: GAISS
- Area: 175 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Madara Kuplā
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: GAISS
- Project Architects: Arnita Melzoba, Kārlis Melzobs
- City: Riga
- Country: Latvia
Text description provided by the architects. House Comet is a dwelling for a young and creative family in a green, secluded neighborhood of Riga near the Daugava River. The interaction of urban and rural scenes is the impulse for a vivid red house with a gleaming triangular roof, featuring terraces and openings for active outdoor living.