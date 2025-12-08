Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House Comet / GAISS

House Comet / GAISS

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Riga, Latvia
  • Architects: GAISS
  Area:  175
  Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Madara Kuplā
House Comet / GAISS - Exterior Photography
© Madara Kuplā

Text description provided by the architects. House Comet is a dwelling for a young and creative family in a green, secluded neighborhood of Riga near the Daugava River. The interaction of urban and rural scenes is the impulse for a vivid red house with a gleaming triangular roof, featuring terraces and openings for active outdoor living.

About this office
GAISS
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLatvia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "House Comet / GAISS" 08 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

