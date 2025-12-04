Forest Edge House / Marc Thorpe Design

•
Roscoe, United States
-
Architects: Marc Thorpe Design
- Area: 1500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Clay Banks
-
Manufacturers: Ligne Roset
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Claire Pijoulat
- Design Team: Marc Thorpe Design
- City: Roscoe
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Forest Edge house is the fifth solar-powered house built by Edifice Upstate in the West Catskills of New York State. The house is designed by award-winning architect and designer Marc Thorpe. The house is a 1500 sqft two-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, powered completely by solar energy.