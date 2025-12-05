Central Nakhon Pathom / Stu/D/O Architects

•
Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
-
Architects: Stu/D/O Architects
- Area: 140000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Art4d x Jinnawat Borihankijanan, W Workspace
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Shopping Centers
- Stu/D/O Project Team: Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Panfan Laksanahut, Janejira Hu, Orana Lohasiripong, Kandanai Sudsanguan
- Landscape Architect: Landscape Tectonix Limited
- Interior Architect: PHTAA Living Design / BE GRAY
- Lighting Designer: VESIGN
- Graphic Designer: COOKIESDYNAMO / Meanmoremind
- Structural Engineer: VSD Consultant
- Mechanical Engineer: MITR Technical Consultant
- CM: PPS Project Planning Service
- Contractor: SPC Technocons
- City: Nakhon Pathom
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Central Nakhon Pathom's design is centered around a harmonious blend of old and new, drawing its core concept from the architectural elements and design language of Phra Pathom Chedi, the iconic historical landmark that has long shaped the identity of the city. This thorough integration of tradition and modernity creates a dynamic architectural dialogue, where the heritage of the past meets the innovation of the present.