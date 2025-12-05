Lucent House / CORE Cluster

+ 19

City: Pak Nam

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The exterior and interior of the house are designed to juxtapose two distinct characteristics: simplicity and plainness, on the one hand, and complexity and vibrancy, on the other. The former invites future adaptability and decorations, while the latter fosters a sense of dynamic interaction. The interior spatial diversity accommodates an extended family, ensuring an interactive living environment. Over time, the house becomes a repository of collective memories, shaped by the evolving relationship between the owners and the dwelling.