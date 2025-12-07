Villa Yume house / QBO3 Arquitectos

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Yume is a distinctive residential project located in the exclusive Papagayo Peninsula of Costa Rica, designed to harmonize modern architectural expression with the dramatic natural beauty of its site. As part of the broader context of high-end developments in this pristine coastal region, Casa Yume stands out for its bold geometries, refined spatial composition, and a deep sensitivity to its surroundings. The house embodies an architectural narrative that draws from the terrain and topography while embracing expansive views of the Pacific Ocean.

