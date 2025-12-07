Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Fairmead House / Apricot Square

Fairmead House / Apricot Square

Save

Fairmead House / Apricot Square - Interior Photography, BedroomFairmead House / Apricot Square - Interior Photography, BedroomFairmead House / Apricot Square - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopFairmead House / Apricot Square - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopFairmead House / Apricot Square - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fairmead House / Apricot Square - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Guilmar Baldoni

Text description provided by the architects. Fairmead House is a renovation of a late 20th-century modernist bungalow at the edge of the wild meadows in St Albans, Hertfordshire. Originally built in the 1970s, the house has been reimagined through quiet, precise interventions: gestures that bring new clarity to daily life while improving performance and deepening its connection to the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Apricot Square
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Fairmead House / Apricot Square" 07 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036639/fairmead-house-apricot-square> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags