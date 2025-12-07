Fairmead House / Apricot Square

-
Architects: Apricot Square
- Area: 156 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Guilmar Baldoni
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Juan Guilmar Baldoni
- Design Team: Apricot Square
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Fairmead House is a renovation of a late 20th-century modernist bungalow at the edge of the wild meadows in St Albans, Hertfordshire. Originally built in the 1970s, the house has been reimagined through quiet, precise interventions: gestures that bring new clarity to daily life while improving performance and deepening its connection to the landscape.