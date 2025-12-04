Nandivardhanam House / Studio Inscape

-
Architects: Studio Inscape
- Area: 6200 ft²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Niveditaa Gupta
Lead Architects: Ar. Chaitanya Padal, Ar. Kinnera Varma, Ar. Radha Neela
Text description provided by the architects. Set within an agricultural landscape on the outskirts of the city, Nandivardhanam is conceived as a residence that embraces the ethos of slow living. Positioned among sprawling fields, the house establishes an architecture of grounding, where material authenticity, climate responsiveness, and domestic rituals shape the spatial narrative.