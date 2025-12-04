Nandivardhanam House / Studio Inscape

+ 36

Houses • Hyderabad, India Architects: Studio Inscape

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6200 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Niveditaa Gupta

Lead Architects: Ar. Chaitanya Padal, Ar. Kinnera Varma, Ar. Radha Neela

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set within an agricultural landscape on the outskirts of the city, Nandivardhanam is conceived as a residence that embraces the ethos of slow living. Positioned among sprawling fields, the house establishes an architecture of grounding, where material authenticity, climate responsiveness, and domestic rituals shape the spatial narrative.