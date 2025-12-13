Casa Cabrera / Forma

•
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Architects: Forma
- Area: 465 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Salva Lopez
Manufacturers: Buster + Punch, Corston, Huguet Mallorca, Steel Cucine
Lead Architects: Forma
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- City: Cabrera de Mar
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with an existing house in Cabrera de Mar, located on a hillside open to the Mediterranean. The intervention combines a comprehensive renovation of the original home, rooted in the terrain, with an extension conceived as its counterpoint: elevated above the ground, warm, and oriented toward the horizon.