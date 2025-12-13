Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Casa Cabrera / Forma

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Renovation
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
  • Architects: Forma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salva Lopez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Buster + Punch, Corston, Huguet Mallorca, Steel Cucine
  • Lead Architects: Forma
Casa Cabrera / Forma - Exterior Photography
© Salva Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with an existing house in Cabrera de Mar, located on a hillside open to the Mediterranean. The intervention combines a comprehensive renovation of the original home, rooted in the terrain, with an extension conceived as its counterpoint: elevated above the ground, warm, and oriented toward the horizon.

About this office
Forma
Office

Cite: "Casa Cabrera / Forma" 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036629/casa-cabrera-forma> ISSN 0719-8884

