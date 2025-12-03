Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  AHS Reininghaus Secondary School / j-c-k

AHS Reininghaus Secondary School / j-c-k

© Federico Cairoli

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Graz, Austria
AHS Reininghaus Secondary School / j-c-k - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Urban planning. A secondary school for 1000 pupils was to be founded and built for the newly developed Reininghaus district. The 4-storey development of the AHS Reininghaus extends in an L-shape along the streets Am Steinfeld and Margarethe-SchütteLihotzky-Straße and forms the noise-protecting, north-eastern end of Quartier 12. The central stepping towards the south-west fragments the compact, L-shaped building mass, creating a striking sequence of terrace incisions.

About this office
Janser Castorina Katzenberger
Cite: "AHS Reininghaus Secondary School / j-c-k" 03 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

