AHS Reininghaus Secondary School / j-c-k

Urban planning. A secondary school for 1000 pupils was to be founded and built for the newly developed Reininghaus district. The 4-storey development of the AHS Reininghaus extends in an L-shape along the streets Am Steinfeld and Margarethe-SchütteLihotzky-Straße and forms the noise-protecting, north-eastern end of Quartier 12. The central stepping towards the south-west fragments the compact, L-shaped building mass, creating a striking sequence of terrace incisions.