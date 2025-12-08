Stefan Żeromski Theatre / WXCA

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Presented by the European Union and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, the award has for decades recognized outstanding achievements in contemporary architecture. For the third time, the prestigious nomination has gone to the architects of the WXCA studio. This time, the jury acknowledged the craftsmanship behind the revitalization of the historic Stefan Żeromski Theatre in Kielce. One of Poland's oldest theatrical venues has not only regained its former splendour but has also gained staging capabilities unique on a European scale.