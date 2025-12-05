Falcon Ledge Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The Falcon Ledge Residence reflects the character and aspirations of its occupants. The house presents an opportunity to live in an unusual circumstance, connected to the landscape while rising out of it, and an inspiration for a life lived with unanticipated pleasures. Newly married and planning to start a family, the owners enjoy a daily routine connected to the out-of-doors without having to rely on curtains to maintain their privacy. Overcoming the obstacles of limited budgets, contractors unused to careful construction, and a very difficult property on which to build has served to underline the success of the final construction.