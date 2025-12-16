Community Center Rottenbach / atelier st

Save this picture! © Atelier ST / Viet duc Nguyen

Text description provided by the architects. Rottenbach is part of the community of Königsee on the edge of the Schwarzatal valley. The landscape is characterized by the rolling hills of the Thuringian Forest, historic villages with slate roofs. In between lies the historic railway station complex. All in all, a scenery as harmonious as any you might have seen as a child on a model railway.