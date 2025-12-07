Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Tehrani Taxi Terminal / Moloudi Architecture

Tehrani Taxi Terminal / Moloudi Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Transportation
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Moloudi Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alireza Moloudi
  • Lead Architects: Alireza Moloudi
  • Category: Transportation
  • Lead Team: Alireza Moloudi
  • Design Team: Ladan Akbari, Somayeh Safari
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Amir Taheri
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mostafa Aflatuoni
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Farshad Shakibi
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Tehrani Taxi Terminal / Moloudi Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Alireza Moloudi

Text description provided by the architects. Initial Project Issues and Challenges include: Determining the Design Site Boundary, Limitations on Dedicated Terminal Space, Taxi Lines (8 Lines), Urgent Need for Roofing, Disorganization in Terminal Management, Lack of Visual Appeal and Boredom in the Urban Landscape and Scenery, and of course, Obstruction of the View of the Alborz Mountains (the Main Element of the Natural Landscape of this range).

Moloudi Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationIran
