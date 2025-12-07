Tehrani Taxi Terminal / Moloudi Architecture

+ 12

Category: Transportation

Lead Team: Alireza Moloudi

Design Team: Ladan Akbari, Somayeh Safari

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Amir Taheri

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mostafa Aflatuoni

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Farshad Shakibi

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Initial Project Issues and Challenges include: Determining the Design Site Boundary, Limitations on Dedicated Terminal Space, Taxi Lines (8 Lines), Urgent Need for Roofing, Disorganization in Terminal Management, Lack of Visual Appeal and Boredom in the Urban Landscape and Scenery, and of course, Obstruction of the View of the Alborz Mountains (the Main Element of the Natural Landscape of this range).