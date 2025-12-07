Tehrani Taxi Terminal / Moloudi Architecture

•
Tehran, Iran
-
Architects: Moloudi Architecture
- Area: 1330 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Alireza Moloudi
-
Lead Architects: Alireza Moloudi
- Category: Transportation
- Lead Team: Alireza Moloudi
- Design Team: Ladan Akbari, Somayeh Safari
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Amir Taheri
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mostafa Aflatuoni
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Farshad Shakibi
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. Initial Project Issues and Challenges include: Determining the Design Site Boundary, Limitations on Dedicated Terminal Space, Taxi Lines (8 Lines), Urgent Need for Roofing, Disorganization in Terminal Management, Lack of Visual Appeal and Boredom in the Urban Landscape and Scenery, and of course, Obstruction of the View of the Alborz Mountains (the Main Element of the Natural Landscape of this range).