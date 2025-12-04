Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  Tent Cabin in Omori / HUNE ARCHITECTS

Tent Cabin in Omori / HUNE ARCHITECTS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: HUNE ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yurika Kono
  • Lead Architects: Kota Tamaki, Julia Li, Sei Hayashi, Koh Inami
  • Category: Houses
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Graph Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Studio Nora
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Haruka Shoji (Textile Design)
  • General Contractor: Akashoshin Kaihatsu Ltd
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
Tent Cabin in Omori / HUNE ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Yurika Kono

Text description provided by the architects. This is a two-storey timber house designed for a young couple and their two children. Each family member has their own passions and rhythms, they wished for a home with a variety of places to retreat into and yet remain connected- so that their days could flow together without crowding into one another.

Cite: "Tent Cabin in Omori / HUNE ARCHITECTS" 04 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036525/tent-cabin-in-omori-hune-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

