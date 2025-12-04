Tent Cabin in Omori / HUNE ARCHITECTS

+ 14

Houses • Tokyo, Japan Architects: HUNE ARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 72 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Yurika Kono

Lead Architects: Kota Tamaki, Julia Li, Sei Hayashi, Koh Inami

Category: Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Graph Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Studio Nora

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Haruka Shoji (Textile Design)

General Contractor: Akashoshin Kaihatsu Ltd

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a two-storey timber house designed for a young couple and their two children. Each family member has their own passions and rhythms, they wished for a home with a variety of places to retreat into and yet remain connected- so that their days could flow together without crowding into one another.