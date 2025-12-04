Tent Cabin in Omori / HUNE ARCHITECTS

-
Architects: HUNE ARCHITECTS
- Area: 72 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yurika Kono
-
Lead Architects: Kota Tamaki, Julia Li, Sei Hayashi, Koh Inami
Text description provided by the architects. This is a two-storey timber house designed for a young couple and their two children. Each family member has their own passions and rhythms, they wished for a home with a variety of places to retreat into and yet remain connected- so that their days could flow together without crowding into one another.