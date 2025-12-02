Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison

+ 18

Category: Office Buildings, Sustainability

Client: M&G, Wrenbridge

Site Area: 3,700 m2

B1 Area: 1,058 m2

B2 Area: 8,718 m2

Environmental: EPC A+, BREEAM Excellent, ActiveScore Platinum, *Net Zero Carbon: Operational net zero carbon through on-site renewable energy generation

Design Planning: Barton Willmore

Fire Consulting: Hoare Lea

Main Contractor: SDC

City: Cambridge

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Brooklands is a new workplace campus in central Cambridge, containing the city's first major Net Zero Carbon* office building. It fills a gap in the Cambridge workspace market, meeting tenant expectations for high-quality space while at the same time offering sustainable, characterful buildings that contribute to the city. 6,000 sqm of flexible workspace is arranged across two buildings (B1 and B2) around a courtyard garden, linked by a colonnade. Brooklands aligns closely with the government's strategic growth agenda for Cambridge and its ambition to boost the knowledge economy. Growth in Cambridge is not limited to expanding the city's fringes; it also involves optimizing existing urban areas and bringing underused sites to life in a sustainable and sensitive way.