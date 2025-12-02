Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison

Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison

Save

Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison - Exterior PhotographyBrooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison - Exterior PhotographyBrooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBrooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison - Exterior Photography, BrickBrooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Sustainability
Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • Client: M&G, Wrenbridge
  • Site Area: 3,700 m2
  • B1 Area: 1,058 m2
  • B2 Area: 8,718 m2
  • Environmental: EPC A+, BREEAM Excellent, ActiveScore Platinum, *Net Zero Carbon: Operational net zero carbon through on-site renewable energy generation
  • Design Planning: Barton Willmore
  • Fire Consulting: Hoare Lea
  • Main Contractor: SDC
  • City: Cambridge
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison - Exterior Photography
© Jack Hobhouse

Text description provided by the architects. Brooklands is a new workplace campus in central Cambridge, containing the city's first major Net Zero Carbon* office building. It fills a gap in the Cambridge workspace market, meeting tenant expectations for high-quality space while at the same time offering sustainable, characterful buildings that contribute to the city. 6,000 sqm of flexible workspace is arranged across two buildings (B1 and B2) around a courtyard garden, linked by a colonnade. Brooklands aligns closely with the government's strategic growth agenda for Cambridge and its ambition to boost the knowledge economy. Growth in Cambridge is not limited to expanding the city's fringes; it also involves optimizing existing urban areas and bringing underused sites to life in a sustainable and sensitive way.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Allies and Morrison
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSustainabilityUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSustainabilityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison" 02 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036524/brooklands-workplace-campus-allies-and-morrison> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags