Brooklands Workplace Campus / Allies and Morrison

-
Architects: Allies and Morrison
-
Photographs:Jack Hobhouse
-
structure: Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl, Ramboll
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Category: Office Buildings, Sustainability
- Client: M&G, Wrenbridge
- Site Area: 3,700 m2
- B1 Area: 1,058 m2
- B2 Area: 8,718 m2
- Environmental: EPC A+, BREEAM Excellent, ActiveScore Platinum, *Net Zero Carbon: Operational net zero carbon through on-site renewable energy generation
- Design Planning: Barton Willmore
- Fire Consulting: Hoare Lea
- Main Contractor: SDC
- City: Cambridge
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Brooklands is a new workplace campus in central Cambridge, containing the city's first major Net Zero Carbon* office building. It fills a gap in the Cambridge workspace market, meeting tenant expectations for high-quality space while at the same time offering sustainable, characterful buildings that contribute to the city. 6,000 sqm of flexible workspace is arranged across two buildings (B1 and B2) around a courtyard garden, linked by a colonnade. Brooklands aligns closely with the government's strategic growth agenda for Cambridge and its ambition to boost the knowledge economy. Growth in Cambridge is not limited to expanding the city's fringes; it also involves optimizing existing urban areas and bringing underused sites to life in a sustainable and sensitive way.