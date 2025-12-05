Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Rami Library / Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Library, Adaptive Reuse
Türkiye
  • Principle Architects: Han Tümertekin, Zehra Uçar, Ferhat Zeycan
  • Architectural Team: Zeynep Tümertekin, İdil Arasan,Alp Fahri Ardıç,Muhammed Ali Arslan, Furkan Kanmaz,Başak Özen,Beyza Uysal, Merve Yılmaz
  • Coordinator: Metin Ali Biberoğlu
  • Structural Engineer: Mehmet Uçar
  • Lighting Consultant: Melike Çulcuoğlu
  • Landscape Designer: Cemil Aktaş & Pınar Aktaş
  • Electrical Engineer: Cengiz Kürkçü
  • Ministry Of Culture And Tourism Of The Republic Of Turkey Architect In Charge: Sonay Sakar
  • Indoor Area: 36,000 m²
  • Open Area: 51,000 m2
  • Country: Türkiye
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. The Rami Library Project focuses on the adaptive reuse of the historic Rami Barracks, transforming the 19th-century military structure into a contemporary public library through a design strategy centred on clarity, spatial continuity, and minimal intervention. Built between 1826–1828 for the Asakir-i Mansure-i Muhammediye and attributed to Seyyid Abdülhalim Efendi, the large single-storey complex—organized around a monumental courtyard—offered a strong architectural foundation for its new function.

Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy
Cite: "Rami Library / Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy" 05 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036523/rami-library-han-tumertekin-design-and-consultancy> ISSN 0719-8884

