Rami Library / Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy

+ 20

Category: Library, Adaptive Reuse

Principle Architects: Han Tümertekin, Zehra Uçar, Ferhat Zeycan

Architectural Team: Zeynep Tümertekin, İdil Arasan,Alp Fahri Ardıç,Muhammed Ali Arslan, Furkan Kanmaz,Başak Özen,Beyza Uysal, Merve Yılmaz

Coordinator: Metin Ali Biberoğlu

Structural Engineer: Mehmet Uçar

Lighting Consultant: Melike Çulcuoğlu

Landscape Designer: Cemil Aktaş & Pınar Aktaş

Electrical Engineer: Cengiz Kürkçü

Ministry Of Culture And Tourism Of The Republic Of Turkey Architect In Charge: Sonay Sakar

Indoor Area: 36,000 m²

Open Area: 51,000 m2

Country: Türkiye

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Rami Library Project focuses on the adaptive reuse of the historic Rami Barracks, transforming the 19th-century military structure into a contemporary public library through a design strategy centred on clarity, spatial continuity, and minimal intervention. Built between 1826–1828 for the Asakir-i Mansure-i Muhammediye and attributed to Seyyid Abdülhalim Efendi, the large single-storey complex—organized around a monumental courtyard—offered a strong architectural foundation for its new function.