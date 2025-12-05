Rami Library / Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy

-
Architects: Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy
- Area: 87000 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Cemal Emden
-
- Category: Library, Adaptive Reuse
- Principle Architects: Han Tümertekin, Zehra Uçar, Ferhat Zeycan
- Architectural Team: Zeynep Tümertekin, İdil Arasan,Alp Fahri Ardıç,Muhammed Ali Arslan, Furkan Kanmaz,Başak Özen,Beyza Uysal, Merve Yılmaz
- Coordinator: Metin Ali Biberoğlu
- Structural Engineer: Mehmet Uçar
- Lighting Consultant: Melike Çulcuoğlu
- Landscape Designer: Cemil Aktaş & Pınar Aktaş
- Electrical Engineer: Cengiz Kürkçü
- Ministry Of Culture And Tourism Of The Republic Of Turkey Architect In Charge: Sonay Sakar
- Indoor Area: 36,000 m²
- Open Area: 51,000 m2
- Country: Türkiye
Text description provided by the architects. The Rami Library Project focuses on the adaptive reuse of the historic Rami Barracks, transforming the 19th-century military structure into a contemporary public library through a design strategy centred on clarity, spatial continuity, and minimal intervention. Built between 1826–1828 for the Asakir-i Mansure-i Muhammediye and attributed to Seyyid Abdülhalim Efendi, the large single-storey complex—organized around a monumental courtyard—offered a strong architectural foundation for its new function.