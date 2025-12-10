Mazatlan 160 Building / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

+ 28

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Lead Team: Wilfrido Estrada, Karen Burkart

Design Team: María Fernanda González Vega,Tiberio Wallentin, Benjamín Mercado, Priscila Aguilar, Isabella Arzani, Renee Darwich

Technical Team: Rosa Medrano, Jesús Gustavo Vázquez

Project Management: GLM

Architecture Offices: Gumaro Lizarraga Mendez

Landscape Architecture: Olimpia Frangos

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Mazatlán 160 is a mixed-use building —residential, hospitality, and commercial— located in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. The architectural proposal embraces a contemporary language, building its identity through the honesty of materials and a rigorous proportional logic.