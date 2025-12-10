Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Mazatlan 160 Building / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Mazatlan 160 Building / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Mixed Use Architecture
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Lead Team: Wilfrido Estrada, Karen Burkart
  • Design Team: María Fernanda González Vega,Tiberio Wallentin, Benjamín Mercado, Priscila Aguilar, Isabella Arzani, Renee Darwich
  • Technical Team: Rosa Medrano, Jesús Gustavo Vázquez
  • Project Management: GLM
  • Architecture Offices: Gumaro Lizarraga Mendez
  • Landscape Architecture: Olimpia Frangos
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
Mazatlan 160 Building / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Ana paula Alvarez

Text description provided by the architects. Mazatlán 160 is a mixed-use building —residential, hospitality, and commercial— located in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. The architectural proposal embraces a contemporary language, building its identity through the honesty of materials and a rigorous proportional logic.

