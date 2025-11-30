Hosue G&S / Barella Arquitectura

-
Architects: Barella Arquitectura
- Area: 448 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rogert Berta
-
Manufacturers: Aluminios del Interior , Ferrocons, Feyro , Maestre Iluminación, Nanzer Climatización Integral
- Category: Houses
- Architects And Lead Architects: Marcelo José Barella, Inés Barella, Leandro Sosa
- Technical Team: María Agustina Sánchez, Sofía Rodeyro
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Gustavo González, Gabriela Asís Ferri
- Landscape Architecture: Sofía Corazza, Héctor Tarifa
- Interior Design: Barella Arquitectura
- City: Córdoba
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The program addresses the use of a family that lived in an apartment in Buenos Aires and decided to move to Córdoba during the pandemic. The land is located on the outskirts, in a gated community, in the southwest of the city, covering an area of 1500 m2, with a slight negative slope and a north-facing front. The house is designed with a clear functional distribution that manifests in the volumetric composition. One block for services, another for social areas, and another for private spaces, which are arranged in a "U" shape that surrounds a courtyard through which one enters.