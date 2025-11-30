Hosue G&S / Barella Arquitectura

+ 32

Houses • Córdoba, Argentina Architects: Barella Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 448 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Rogert Berta

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluminios del Interior , Ferrocons , Feyro , Maestre Iluminación , Nanzer Climatización Integral

Category: Houses

Architects And Lead Architects: Marcelo José Barella, Inés Barella, Leandro Sosa

Technical Team: María Agustina Sánchez, Sofía Rodeyro

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Gustavo González, Gabriela Asís Ferri

Landscape Architecture: Sofía Corazza, Héctor Tarifa

Interior Design: Barella Arquitectura

City: Córdoba

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The program addresses the use of a family that lived in an apartment in Buenos Aires and decided to move to Córdoba during the pandemic. The land is located on the outskirts, in a gated community, in the southwest of the city, covering an area of 1500 m2, with a slight negative slope and a north-facing front. The house is designed with a clear functional distribution that manifests in the volumetric composition. One block for services, another for social areas, and another for private spaces, which are arranged in a "U" shape that surrounds a courtyard through which one enters.