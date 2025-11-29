Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura

-
Architects: Mutabile Arquitetura
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sofia Vasconcelos
-
Manufacturers: Bellar, Eternit, Riolax
-
Lead Architects: Gabriel Souza, Isabel Brant
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Nathalia Melo, Victor Hugo Souza
- Technical Team: Felipe Mascarenhas
- Coordination: Gabriel Barbosa
- City: Nova Lima
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steep slope in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Casa Ouro Velho folds and opens across multiple levels, establishing a continuous and respectful dialogue with the natural landscape and the exuberance of the Atlantic Forest. Designed as a direct response to the topography and surrounding forest, the project is organized into levels that embrace the terrain, establishing a continuous dialogue between architecture and nature, with precise cuts that ensure the preservation of the larger native trees on the lot.