Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura

Residential Architecture, Houses • Nova Lima, Brazil Architects: Mutabile Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Sofia Vasconcelos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bellar , Eternit , Riolax

Lead Architects: Gabriel Souza, Isabel Brant

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steep slope in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Casa Ouro Velho folds and opens across multiple levels, establishing a continuous and respectful dialogue with the natural landscape and the exuberance of the Atlantic Forest. Designed as a direct response to the topography and surrounding forest, the project is organized into levels that embrace the terrain, establishing a continuous dialogue between architecture and nature, with precise cuts that ensure the preservation of the larger native trees on the lot.