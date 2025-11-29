Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura

Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura

Save

Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamOld Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, ChairOld Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura - Interior Photography, CourtyardOld Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ChairOld Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Nova Lima, Brazil
  • Architects: Mutabile Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sofia Vasconcelos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bellar, Eternit, Riolax
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Souza, Isabel Brant
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura - Image 6 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steep slope in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Casa Ouro Velho folds and opens across multiple levels, establishing a continuous and respectful dialogue with the natural landscape and the exuberance of the Atlantic Forest. Designed as a direct response to the topography and surrounding forest, the project is organized into levels that embrace the terrain, establishing a continuous dialogue between architecture and nature, with precise cuts that ensure the preservation of the larger native trees on the lot.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mutabile Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Old Golden House / Mutabile Arquitetura" [Casa Ouro Velho / Mutabile Arquitetura] 29 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036514/old-golden-house-mutabile-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags