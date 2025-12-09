Oktade House / Garrido Studio

+ 20

Category: Houses

City: Valencia

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In a flat and peaceful plot in Godella, just minutes from Valencia, a residence emerges that adopts horizontality as its defining language. The project is composed through pure geometries, bold planes, and generous cantilevers that create a massive yet serene architecture, deeply attuned to the Mediterranean climate. This interplay of overlapping volumes, advancing surfaces, and shifting shadows gives the house a strong but balanced presence that integrates naturally into its surroundings.