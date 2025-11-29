Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction]

•
Tonekabon, Iran
-
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vahid Joudi
-
Lead Architects: Vahid Joudi
- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Sahar Heydarkhani, Reyhaneh Geravand
- Technical Team: Farimah Rahimi, Khashayar Goudarzi, Farbod Hasani, Yasmin Shafaati
- City: Tonekabon
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. The Zest Café project was defined within the seasonal villa context of Karimabad, Shahsavar; a neighborhood that, due to the transient presence of residents and lack of integration with daily urban life, has remained devoid of vitality, and existing cafés have failed to become sustainable social hubs. The client's request was the revitalization of an abandoned rental villa and its transformation into a public, youth-oriented space.