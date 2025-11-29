Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Iran
  5. Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction]

Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction]

Save

Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction] - Interior PhotographyCafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction] - Exterior PhotographyCafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction] - Image 4 of 34Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction] - Exterior PhotographyCafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction] - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
Tonekabon, Iran
  • Design Team: Sahar Heydarkhani, Reyhaneh Geravand
  • Technical Team: Farimah Rahimi, Khashayar Goudarzi, Farbod Hasani, Yasmin Shafaati
  • City: Tonekabon
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction] - Exterior Photography
© Vahid Joudi

Text description provided by the architects. The Zest Café project was defined within the seasonal villa context of Karimabad, Shahsavar; a neighborhood that, due to the transient presence of residents and lack of integration with daily urban life, has remained devoid of vitality, and existing cafés have failed to become sustainable social hubs. The client's request was the revitalization of an abandoned rental villa and its transformation into a public, youth-oriented space.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction]
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIran
Cite: "Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction]" 29 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036510/cafe-zest> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags