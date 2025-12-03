Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
La Memoire Residence / Studio PHH Architects

Residential Architecture, Houses
Camano, United States
  • Architects: Studio PHH Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Soldi Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Pelle Design Store
La Memoire Residence / Studio PHH Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Soldi Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Loaded with history and on a fragile but dramatic site, the owner's dream of being stewards of the property while extending and renovating the home quickly became challenging. Hoppenot, founder of Studio PHH Architects, was brought onto the project after being recommended by a family friend who saw them struggle with preserving the site's beauty and the home's intentions as originally designed by Terry Hunziker.

Studio PHH Architects
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

