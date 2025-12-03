La Memoire Residence / Studio PHH Architects

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Loaded with history and on a fragile but dramatic site, the owner's dream of being stewards of the property while extending and renovating the home quickly became challenging. Hoppenot, founder of Studio PHH Architects, was brought onto the project after being recommended by a family friend who saw them struggle with preserving the site's beauty and the home's intentions as originally designed by Terry Hunziker.