La Memoire Residence / Studio PHH Architects

Camano, United States
Architects: Studio PHH Architects
- Area: 3200 ft²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Rafael Soldi Photography
Manufacturers: Pelle Design Store
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Pierre-Henri Hoppenot
- Design Team: Studio PHH Architects
- Landscape Architecture: ANR Landscape Architecture
- General Contractor: Madrona Lloyd
- Architecture Offices: Design Northwest
- City: Camano
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Loaded with history and on a fragile but dramatic site, the owner's dream of being stewards of the property while extending and renovating the home quickly became challenging. Hoppenot, founder of Studio PHH Architects, was brought onto the project after being recommended by a family friend who saw them struggle with preserving the site's beauty and the home's intentions as originally designed by Terry Hunziker.