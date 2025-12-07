Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. 025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ

025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ

Save

025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ - Image 2 of 16025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ - Interior Photography, Glass025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ - Image 4 of 16025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ - Image 5 of 16025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ - Interior Photography, Glass
© Sun Kim (ATELIER KHJ)

Text description provided by the architects. The 025S Bukchon store is the second showroom of the Korean total scent brand 025S. Its design aims to express the brand's philosophy of 'time' and 'story' through the concept of 'immersion'. This store expands upon the personal narratives of time and memory previously explored by 025S, creating a space where one's story continues to evolve.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ATELIER KHJ
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ" 07 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036502/025s-bukchon-store-atelier-khj> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags