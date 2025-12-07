025S Bukchon Store / ATELIER KHJ

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The 025S Bukchon store is the second showroom of the Korean total scent brand 025S. Its design aims to express the brand's philosophy of 'time' and 'story' through the concept of 'immersion'. This store expands upon the personal narratives of time and memory previously explored by 025S, creating a space where one's story continues to evolve.