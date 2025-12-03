The Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects

-
Architects: heneghan peng architects
-
Photographs:Georges & Samuel Mohsen – The GS Studio, Iwan Baan
-
Lead Architect: Raafat Miller Consulting
-
-
- Category: Museum
- Building Services: Shaker Engineering, Buro Happold
- Signage & Wayfinding: Bruce Mau Design
- Av, It, Security, Acoustics: Buro Happold
- Design Team: DAVIS LANGDON
- QS: DAVIS LANGDON
- Facade Engineering: Arup, Arup
- Structural Engineer: ACE
- Civil Engineer: ACE, Arup
- Traffic Engineer: Arup, ACE
- Exhibition: Metaphor
- Museology: Cultural Innovations
- City: Giza
- Country: Egypt
Text description provided by the architects. Internationally renowned architecture firm heneghan peng architects celebrates the official completion of its design for the Grand Egyptian Museum. Located just over one mile away from the Pyramids of Giza, the Museum is a testament to the longevity and scale of ancient Egyptian civilization and its enduring influences. Designed to house 100,000 artifacts, the Museum is the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilization. The full completion is marked by the opening of the Tutankhamen gallery, which will display the entire collection of over 5,000 artifacts to the public for the first time. heneghan peng designed the Museum in direct relation to the positioning of the pyramids, thoughtfully bridging the gap between history and modernity.