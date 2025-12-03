The Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Grand Egyptian Museum

Category: Museum

Building Services: Shaker Engineering, Buro Happold

Signage & Wayfinding: Bruce Mau Design

Av, It, Security, Acoustics: Buro Happold

Design Team: DAVIS LANGDON

QS: DAVIS LANGDON

Facade Engineering: Arup, Arup

Structural Engineer: ACE

Civil Engineer: ACE, Arup

Traffic Engineer: Arup, ACE

Exhibition: Metaphor

Museology: Cultural Innovations

City: Giza

Country: Egypt

Text description provided by the architects. Internationally renowned architecture firm heneghan peng architects celebrates the official completion of its design for the Grand Egyptian Museum. Located just over one mile away from the Pyramids of Giza, the Museum is a testament to the longevity and scale of ancient Egyptian civilization and its enduring influences. Designed to house 100,000 artifacts, the Museum is the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilization. The full completion is marked by the opening of the Tutankhamen gallery, which will display the entire collection of over 5,000 artifacts to the public for the first time. heneghan peng designed the Museum in direct relation to the positioning of the pyramids, thoughtfully bridging the gap between history and modernity.