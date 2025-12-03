Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects

The Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Museum
Giza, Egypt
  • Category: Museum
  • Building Services: Shaker Engineering, Buro Happold
  • Signage & Wayfinding: Bruce Mau Design
  • Av, It, Security, Acoustics: Buro Happold
  • Design Team: DAVIS LANGDON
  • QS: DAVIS LANGDON
  • Facade Engineering: Arup, Arup
  • Structural Engineer: ACE
  • Civil Engineer: ACE, Arup
  • Traffic Engineer: Arup, ACE
  • Exhibition: Metaphor
  • Museology: Cultural Innovations
  • City: Giza
  • Country: Egypt
The Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Grand Egyptian Museum

Text description provided by the architects. Internationally renowned architecture firm heneghan peng architects celebrates the official completion of its design for the Grand Egyptian Museum. Located just over one mile away from the Pyramids of Giza, the Museum is a testament to the longevity and scale of ancient Egyptian civilization and its enduring influences. Designed to house 100,000 artifacts, the Museum is the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilization. The full completion is marked by the opening of the Tutankhamen gallery, which will display the entire collection of over 5,000 artifacts to the public for the first time. heneghan peng designed the Museum in direct relation to the positioning of the pyramids, thoughtfully bridging the gap between history and modernity.

Project gallery

heneghan peng architects
Glass, Stone, Concrete

Museum, Egypt, Cultural Architecture

"The Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects" 03 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

