Zero-Carbon Eco Home / Bindloss Dawes

Compton Bishop, United Kingdom
Architects: Bindloss Dawes
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Dave Watts
- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
- Client: Bindloss Dawes
- City: Compton Bishop
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Bindloss Dawes Architects has completed a unique zero-carbon eco house created from the adaptive reuse of a former tractor shed on the edge of the idyllic village of Nether Compton in Somerset. The project embodies qualities central to Bindloss Dawes' approach: agricultural architecture, contemporary design, and exemplary environmental performance. The result is a home that feels both spacious and intimate.