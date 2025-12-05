Urban Retreat / Atelier Réalité

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: Atelier Réalité
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers: AYTM, Artemide, Bellocq Op, Dyke&Dean, Dyke&dean, Fermliving, Flos, Fontana Arte, Foscarini, Jular, L' Authentique Paints, MVC Serralharia, Miguel Saboya, Rochebobois, Superbotânica, Vitra, Zillio A&C
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments, Renovation
- Water And Sewage: Nuno Pitta Soares
- Electricity: Agostinho Silva
- ITED: Agostinho Silva
- Design Team: Mariana Póvoa, Pedro Pedroso, Sílvia Rocio
- Construction: Viablue
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention aimed to transform a former office into a small urban retreat in Lisbon, reconfiguring the space to accommodate multiple uses — a room for yoga, meditation, and alternative therapies, and a kitchen prepared for cooking classes and showcooking sessions.