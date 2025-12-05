Urban Retreat / Atelier Réalité

+ 22

Apartments, Renovation • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: Atelier Réalité

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 80 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AYTM , Artemide , Bellocq Op , Dyke&Dean , Dyke&dean , Fermliving , Flos , Fontana Arte , Foscarini , Jular , L' Authentique Paints , MVC Serralharia , Miguel Saboya , Rochebobois , Superbotânica , Vitra , Zillio A&C

Category: Apartments, Renovation

Water And Sewage: Nuno Pitta Soares

Electricity: Agostinho Silva

ITED: Agostinho Silva

Design Team: Mariana Póvoa, Pedro Pedroso, Sílvia Rocio

Construction: Viablue

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention aimed to transform a former office into a small urban retreat in Lisbon, reconfiguring the space to accommodate multiple uses — a room for yoga, meditation, and alternative therapies, and a kitchen prepared for cooking classes and showcooking sessions.