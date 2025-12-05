Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Urban Retreat / Atelier Réalité - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, DoorUrban Retreat / Atelier Réalité - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingUrban Retreat / Atelier Réalité - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingUrban Retreat / Atelier Réalité - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopUrban Retreat / Atelier Réalité - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier Réalité
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AYTM, Artemide, Bellocq Op, Dyke&Dean, Dyke&dean, Fermliving, Flos, Fontana Arte, Foscarini, Jular, L' Authentique Paints, MVC Serralharia, Miguel Saboya, Rochebobois, Superbotânica, Vitra, Zillio A&C
  • Water And Sewage: Nuno Pitta Soares
  • Electricity: Agostinho Silva
  • ITED: Agostinho Silva
  • Design Team: Mariana Póvoa, Pedro Pedroso, Sílvia Rocio
  • Construction: Viablue
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
Urban Retreat / Atelier Réalité - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, Glass
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention aimed to transform a former office into a small urban retreat in Lisbon, reconfiguring the space to accommodate multiple uses — a room for yoga, meditation, and alternative therapies, and a kitchen prepared for cooking classes and showcooking sessions.

About this office
Atelier Réalité
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
