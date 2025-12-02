Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects

-
Architects: Episode architects
- Area: 1000 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Abhimanyu KV
-
Manufacturers: Ruhe
-
Lead Architects: Malavika TS
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Technical Team: Vignesh TS
- General Contractor: Concrete factory
- City: Kerala
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. For 20 years, this building stood abandoned — a silent reminder of forgotten spaces and wasted potential. Yet every abandoned structure carries hidden stories waiting to be reimagined. A century-old granary, left unused for decades, has now been thoughtfully transformed into a boutique farmhouse through architectural ingenuity and carefully chosen materials. Set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats and nestled between lush paddy fields and a serene pond, Kalam embodies rustic charm and timeless beauty.