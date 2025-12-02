Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects

+ 20

Houses, Refurbishment • Kerala, India Architects: Episode architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Abhimanyu KV

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ruhe

Lead Architects: Malavika TS

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Technical Team: Vignesh TS

General Contractor: Concrete factory

City: Kerala

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. For 20 years, this building stood abandoned — a silent reminder of forgotten spaces and wasted potential. Yet every abandoned structure carries hidden stories waiting to be reimagined. A century-old granary, left unused for decades, has now been thoughtfully transformed into a boutique farmhouse through architectural ingenuity and carefully chosen materials. Set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats and nestled between lush paddy fields and a serene pond, Kalam embodies rustic charm and timeless beauty.