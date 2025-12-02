Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects

Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects

Save

Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Brick, ChairKalam by Paddy House / Episode architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, BrickKalam by Paddy House / Episode architects - Interior Photography, BathroomKalam by Paddy House / Episode architects - Exterior Photography, GardenKalam by Paddy House / Episode architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Refurbishment
Kerala, India
  • Architects: Episode architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Abhimanyu KV
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ruhe
  • Lead Architects: Malavika TS
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Technical Team: Vignesh TS
  • General Contractor: Concrete factory
  • City: Kerala
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Abhimanyu KV

Text description provided by the architects. For 20 years, this building stood abandoned — a silent reminder of forgotten spaces and wasted potential. Yet every abandoned structure carries hidden stories waiting to be reimagined. A century-old granary, left unused for decades, has now been thoughtfully transformed into a boutique farmhouse through architectural ingenuity and carefully chosen materials. Set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats and nestled between lush paddy fields and a serene pond, Kalam embodies rustic charm and timeless beauty.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Episode architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentIndia
Cite: "Kalam by Paddy House / Episode architects" 02 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036474/kalam-by-paddy-house-episode-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags