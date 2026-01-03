Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. The Telegraph Hotel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

The Telegraph Hotel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu
  • Associate Director In Charge: Federico Saralvo
  • Associate Director For Interior Design: Laurent Tek
  • Senior Associate For Product Design: Ath Supornchai
  • Design Team: Dania Flores, Ambesh Suthar, Bernardo Tagliani, Lucia Esparza, Chen Chen, Jiayi Xia, Michael Yang, Yuxuan Wang, Yang Liu, Wanru Lee, Greg Wu
  • Kitchen Consultant: The Airedale Group
  • General Contractor : D&T Group
  • City: Tbilisi
  • Country: Georgia
The Telegraph Hotel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. The former Telegraph Building in Tbilisi is a monumental piece of Georgia's Soviet-era heritage. Designed in the 1960s by architects Lado Alexi-Meskhishvili and Teimuraz Mikashavidze and completed in the 1970s, this Brutalist landmark was awarded the State Prize of Georgia in 1983 along with the architects. Once serving as the city's central post office and telegraph office, it was more than just an infrastructural hub, but also a nerve center for communication and a vital civic space where the community gathered, making it a powerful symbol of connection and public life.

About this office
Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Cite: "The Telegraph Hotel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office" 03 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036467/the-telegraph-hotel-neri-and-hu-design-and-research-office> ISSN 0719-8884

© Pedro Pegenaute

迢音·电报酒店 / 如恩设计研究室

