The Telegraph Hotel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Category: Renovation, Hotels Interiors

Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu

Associate Director In Charge: Federico Saralvo

Associate Director For Interior Design: Laurent Tek

Senior Associate For Product Design: Ath Supornchai

Design Team: Dania Flores, Ambesh Suthar, Bernardo Tagliani, Lucia Esparza, Chen Chen, Jiayi Xia, Michael Yang, Yuxuan Wang, Yang Liu, Wanru Lee, Greg Wu

Façade: Meinhardt Facade Technology

Kitchen Consultant: The Airedale Group

General Contractor : D&T Group

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. The former Telegraph Building in Tbilisi is a monumental piece of Georgia's Soviet-era heritage. Designed in the 1960s by architects Lado Alexi-Meskhishvili and Teimuraz Mikashavidze and completed in the 1970s, this Brutalist landmark was awarded the State Prize of Georgia in 1983 along with the architects. Once serving as the city's central post office and telegraph office, it was more than just an infrastructural hub, but also a nerve center for communication and a vital civic space where the community gathered, making it a powerful symbol of connection and public life.