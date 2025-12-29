Castle Ruin Reichenau / [tp3] architekten

•
Reichenau an der Rax, Austria
-
Architects: [tp3] architekten
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Nikolaus Schullerer-Seimayr - Tp3 Architekten
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation
- Design Team: [tp3] architekten
- Project Management: Mag. Arch. Andreas Henter, Mag. Arch. Nikolaus Schullerer-Seimayr
- Architects: DI (FH) Melanie Leitner, March
- Builder: ehem. Tourismusverband Reichenau/Mkr. und Verein Erlebnis.REICH.ENAU
- Facade, Fair Faced Concrete, Sandblasted And Natural Stone Masonry, Carpenter, Timber Framer, Sheet Metal Worker And Roof Glazing: KAPL Bau
- Structural Engineering: Schindelar ZT
- Plumber: Thumfarth
- Electrical Installations: Kurt Nickel, Ing. Dietmar Leitner
- Windows And Doors: Tischlerei Pachinger
- Toilet Partitions And Build In Furniture: Tischlerei Pühringer
- City: Reichenau an der Rax
- Country: Austria
Restoration Against Oblivion - 1932 was supposed to be the final end. After all the attacks, wars, and historical events that had taken place at Reichenau Castle. The abandonment to decay was to seal the history of the castle. But perhaps at the very last moment the tide turned ...