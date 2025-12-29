Castle Ruin Reichenau / [tp3] architekten

+ 19

Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation

Design Team: [tp3] architekten

Project Management: Mag. Arch. Andreas Henter, Mag. Arch. Nikolaus Schullerer-Seimayr

Architects: DI (FH) Melanie Leitner, March

Builder: ehem. Tourismusverband Reichenau/Mkr. und Verein Erlebnis.REICH.ENAU

Facade, Fair Faced Concrete, Sandblasted And Natural Stone Masonry, Carpenter, Timber Framer, Sheet Metal Worker And Roof Glazing: KAPL Bau

Structural Engineering: Schindelar ZT

Plumber: Thumfarth

Electrical Installations: Kurt Nickel, Ing. Dietmar Leitner

Windows And Doors: Tischlerei Pachinger

Toilet Partitions And Build In Furniture: Tischlerei Pühringer

City: Reichenau an der Rax

Country: Austria

Restoration Against Oblivion - 1932 was supposed to be the final end. After all the attacks, wars, and historical events that had taken place at Reichenau Castle. The abandonment to decay was to seal the history of the castle. But perhaps at the very last moment the tide turned ...