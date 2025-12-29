Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Castle Ruin Reichenau / [tp3] architekten

Castle Ruin Reichenau / [tp3] architekten

Cultural Architecture, Renovation
Reichenau an der Rax, Austria
  • Design Team: [tp3] architekten
  • Project Management: Mag. Arch. Andreas Henter, Mag. Arch. Nikolaus Schullerer-Seimayr
  • Architects: DI (FH) Melanie Leitner, March
  • Builder: ehem. Tourismusverband Reichenau/Mkr. und Verein Erlebnis.REICH.ENAU
  • Facade, Fair Faced Concrete, Sandblasted And Natural Stone Masonry, Carpenter, Timber Framer, Sheet Metal Worker And Roof Glazing: KAPL Bau
  • Structural Engineering: Schindelar ZT
  • Plumber: Thumfarth
  • Electrical Installations: Kurt Nickel, Ing. Dietmar Leitner
  • Windows And Doors: Tischlerei Pachinger
  • Toilet Partitions And Build In Furniture: Tischlerei Pühringer
  • City: Reichenau an der Rax
  • Country: Austria
Castle Ruin Reichenau / [tp3] architekten - Exterior Photography
© Nikolaus Schullerer-Seimayr - Tp3 Architekten

Restoration Against Oblivion - 1932 was supposed to be the final end. After all the attacks, wars, and historical events that had taken place at Reichenau Castle. The abandonment to decay was to seal the history of the castle. But perhaps at the very last moment the tide turned ...

[tp3] architekten
Wood, Stone

