MÔ He’ritage Villa / MÔ he studio

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design And Construction: Môhe Studio

Chef Architect: Phuong Thanh Tung

Creative Consultant: Le Khanh Ly

Technical Implementation: Do Tan

Recycling Artist: Khuat Van Chien

Construction Drawings: Tran Huong Tra

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. MICROSCOPES – "Architecture is a microcosm". The concept of "place" and "Ego" in architecture has also become the theme of Contemporary Architecture over the past decades. MÔhe'ritage does not exaggerate, does not turn architecture into a mark that goes with the years, MÔhe'ritage is simple, close, and gentle like someone's innocent and emotional childhood. Being part of a series of projects on resort villas and small homestays, "MÔ" originates from the word "where" in the Central Vietnamese dialect, and is also a friendly invitation from indigenous people.