Tabula Rasa 2.0 Restaurant / 23 Degrees Design Shift

+ 24

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Principal Architects: Ar. Srikanth Reddy, Ar. Neelesh Kumar, Ar. Raghuram

Design Team: Ar Kaustubh Sharma, Ar Varsha and Ar Vishnuv

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the buzzing financial district of Hyderabad, Tabula Rasa 2.0 makes its presence known through its popular charm, its vibrant music scene, and more evidently its remarkable visual identity. This urban oasis, designed by 23 Degrees Design Shift, stands in stark contrast to the vertical glass facades that dominate the area, offering a much-needed cultural respite for the local IT crowd.