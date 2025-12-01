Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tabula Rasa 2.0 Restaurant / 23 Degrees Design Shift

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Hyderabad, India
  • Principal Architects: Ar. Srikanth Reddy, Ar. Neelesh Kumar, Ar. Raghuram
  • Design Team: Ar Kaustubh Sharma, Ar Varsha and Ar Vishnuv
  • City: Hyderabad
  • Country: India
Tabula Rasa 2.0 Restaurant / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography
© Justin Sebastian Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In the buzzing financial district of Hyderabad, Tabula Rasa 2.0 makes its presence known through its popular charm, its vibrant music scene, and more evidently its remarkable visual identity. This urban oasis, designed by 23 Degrees Design Shift, stands in stark contrast to the vertical glass facades that dominate the area, offering a much-needed cultural respite for the local IT crowd.

23 Degrees Design Shift
Top #Tags