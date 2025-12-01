St Kilda Residence / ADDARC

•
Melbourne, Australia
Architects: ADDARC
- Area: 395 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Timothy Kaye
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- City: Melbourne
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a prominent north-facing corner allotment, with frontage to a primary road with tramlines and a quiet cul-de-sac, this inner southeastern site required a considered balance between creating street presence and scale commensurate with its position, whilst also establishing internal amenity and privacy for its occupants.