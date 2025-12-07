The Ponto C - Culture and Creativity / Galeria Gabinete

+ 37

Auditorium • Portugal Architects: Galeria Gabinete

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: La Navarra , Mipal , Weber , Weber Saint-Gobain

Lead Architect: Helder de Carvalho

Category: Auditorium

Architecture Office: Galeria Gabinete

Collaborators: Luís Moura, Elsa Pinto, Vasco Melo, Adriana Mendes

Engineering: João Marques, Jorge Neves, Adelino Correia, Esperança Azevedo, Hélder Gomes, RdA Climate Solutions

Landscape: Aproplan

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Ponto C - Cultura e Criatividade project is more than just a new space in the city of Penafiel. It contributes to a transformation in the city’s urban fabric. A new entrance and a new connection with the southern area allow for structured expansion, putting aside the phrase that echoed for years as “the city split down the middle.” A renewed proximity with the historic center: what was once “the back” is now a carefully designed front, facing Praça de S. Martinho.