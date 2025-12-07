The Ponto C - Culture and Creativity / Galeria Gabinete

-
Architects: Galeria Gabinete
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers: La Navarra, Mipal, Weber, Weber Saint-Gobain
-
Lead Architect: Helder de Carvalho
- Category: Auditorium
- Architecture Office: Galeria Gabinete
- Collaborators: Luís Moura, Elsa Pinto, Vasco Melo, Adriana Mendes
- Engineering: João Marques, Jorge Neves, Adelino Correia, Esperança Azevedo, Hélder Gomes, RdA Climate Solutions
- Landscape: Aproplan
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Ponto C - Cultura e Criatividade project is more than just a new space in the city of Penafiel. It contributes to a transformation in the city’s urban fabric. A new entrance and a new connection with the southern area allow for structured expansion, putting aside the phrase that echoed for years as “the city split down the middle.” A renewed proximity with the historic center: what was once “the back” is now a carefully designed front, facing Praça de S. Martinho.