The Ponto C - Culture and Creativity / Galeria Gabinete

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Auditorium
Portugal
  • Architects: Galeria Gabinete
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  La Navarra, Mipal, Weber, Weber Saint-Gobain
  • Lead Architect: Helder de Carvalho
  • Category: Auditorium
  • Architecture Office: Galeria Gabinete
  • Collaborators: Luís Moura, Elsa Pinto, Vasco Melo, Adriana Mendes
  • Engineering: João Marques, Jorge Neves, Adelino Correia, Esperança Azevedo, Hélder Gomes, RdA Climate Solutions
  • Landscape: Aproplan
  • Country: Portugal
The Ponto C - Culture and Creativity / Galeria Gabinete
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Ponto C - Cultura e Criatividade project is more than just a new space in the city of Penafiel. It contributes to a transformation in the city’s urban fabric. A new entrance and a new connection with the southern area allow for structured expansion, putting aside the phrase that echoed for years as “the city split down the middle.” A renewed proximity with the historic center: what was once “the back” is now a carefully designed front, facing Praça de S. Martinho.

Galeria Gabinete
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceauditoriumPortugal
Cite: "The Ponto C - Culture and Creativity / Galeria Gabinete" [Ponto C - Cultura e Criatividade / Galeria Gabinete] 07 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036418/the-ponto-c-culture-and-creativity-galeria-gabinete> ISSN 0719-8884

