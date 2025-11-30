Lmood Flagship Store / oftn studio

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. LMOOD is a contemporary brand that embodies modern sensibility through the foundation of minimalism and practicality. Under the slogan "Form and Function are One," the brand seeks harmony between aesthetic clarity and functional purpose. Its first flagship store, located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, extends over two floors with a total area of 195 sqm, serving as a physical expression of the brand's philosophy and emotional tone.