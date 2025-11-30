Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Lmood Flagship Store / oftn studio

Lmood Flagship Store / oftn studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  495
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Jinsoo Kim, Suji Kim, Hongkyu Park, Seunggyun Baek, Ayoung Yoon, Boyeon Kim
Lmood Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 2 of 33
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. LMOOD is a contemporary brand that embodies modern sensibility through the foundation of minimalism and practicality. Under the slogan "Form and Function are One," the brand seeks harmony between aesthetic clarity and functional purpose. Its first flagship store, located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, extends over two floors with a total area of 195 sqm, serving as a physical expression of the brand's philosophy and emotional tone.

oftn studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailSouth Korea
Cite: "Lmood Flagship Store / oftn studio" 30 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

