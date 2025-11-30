Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei

Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei

Save
Save this picture!
Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© yangmin/ mintwow

Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - Image 3 of 21 Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Cityscape Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Cityscape Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Xuhui District, China
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78855
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:yangmin/ mintwow
  • Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • Category: Offices
  • Jv, Joint Design, Supervision, Consulting: Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute
  • Construction Contractor: China Construction Eighth Division Co., Ltd.
  • Architectural Curtain Wall Consultant: ALT Limited
  • Client: Shanghai Building Material Group Technology Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Xuhui District
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
© yangmin/ mintwow

Building Design and Presence – This super-tall building is located at the southwest corner of Shanghai West Bund Media Port, an area that is home to a concentration of cutting-edge media and cultural industries, on the west bank of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China. It is designed to support the new working styles of future-oriented creators as a hub for advanced ICT (information and communications technology) companies and the gaming industry, while also revitalizing the city.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesChina
Cite: " Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei" 30 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036404/xingyun-1-building-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags