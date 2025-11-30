Xingyun-1 Building / Nikken Sekkei

-
Architects: Nikken Sekkei
- Area: 78855 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:yangmin/ mintwow
-
Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
- Category: Offices
- Jv, Joint Design, Supervision, Consulting: Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute
- Construction Contractor: China Construction Eighth Division Co., Ltd.
- Architectural Curtain Wall Consultant: ALT Limited
- Client: Shanghai Building Material Group Technology Development Co., Ltd.
- City: Xuhui District
- Country: China
Building Design and Presence – This super-tall building is located at the southwest corner of Shanghai West Bund Media Port, an area that is home to a concentration of cutting-edge media and cultural industries, on the west bank of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China. It is designed to support the new working styles of future-oriented creators as a hub for advanced ICT (information and communications technology) companies and the gaming industry, while also revitalizing the city.