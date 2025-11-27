Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

+ 60

Category: Recreation & Training, Stadiums

Design: Patrik Schumacher

Zha Project Directors: Lei Zheng, Nils Fischer

Zha Project Associates: Jinqi Huang, Vishu Bhooshan, Jakub Klaska

Zha Project Architect: Hung-da Chien

Zha Project Team: Teodor Andonov, Shajay Bhooshan, Taizhong Chen, Heba Eiz, Vegard Elseth, Matthew Gabe, Sonia Magdziarz, Ling Mao, Keerti Manney, Xin Swift, Ke Yang, Chris Whiteside, Svenja Siever, Tul Srisompun

Zha Competition Team: Luca Bacilieri, Niran Buyukkoz, Junfei Chen, Nils Fischer, Matthew Gabe, Jakub Klask , Han Hsun Hsieh, Jingwen Yang, Paul Joseph, Shuaiwei Li, Juan Liu, Sonia Magdziarz, Yuling Ma, Satoshi Ohashi, Michael On, Xin Swift, Ceren Tekin, Ke Yang, Bo Zhang, Chu Zhou, Lei Zheng

Competition Sports Consultant: Clive John Lewis

Competition Consortium Member: Guangzhou Architectural Design & Research Institute

Executive Architect: Guangdong Architectural Design & Research Institute Group Co.ltd (GDAD), China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute (CSWADI)

Façade Engineering: RFR(Rice Francis Ritchie sarl) Engineers, GDAD, CSWADI

Lighting Design: Lichtvision Design, Tsinghua Urban Planning and Design Institute (THUPDI)

Site Supervision: Guangzhou Runhe Consulting, Guangzhou Pearl River Supervision and Consulting Group, Guangzhou Construction Engineering Supervision Co.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is the world's largest conurbation, with its population anticipated to reach 100 million by 2030. Situated at the southern end of Guangzhou's Nansha District on the western bank of the historic Pearl River, the Greater Bay Area Sports Center will serve as an anchor to the new civic, business, and residential district at the heart of the Greater Bay Area. Offering its local community sports facilities of the highest standards, the center has also been designed to host a diverse programme of major national and international sporting events, as well as cultural performances, that can be easily accessed by all residents of the Greater Bay Area via Line 18 of the Guangzhou Metro and the new Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge.