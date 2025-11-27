Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. China
  5. Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save

Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 2 of 65Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 3 of 65Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 4 of 65Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 5 of 65Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects - More Images+ 60

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Recreation & Training, Stadiums
Guangzhou, China
  • Design: Patrik Schumacher
  • Zha Project Directors: Lei Zheng, Nils Fischer
  • Zha Project Associates: Jinqi Huang, Vishu Bhooshan, Jakub Klaska
  • Zha Project Architect: Hung-da Chien
  • Zha Project Team: Teodor Andonov, Shajay Bhooshan, Taizhong Chen, Heba Eiz, Vegard Elseth, Matthew Gabe, Sonia Magdziarz, Ling Mao, Keerti Manney, Xin Swift, Ke Yang, Chris Whiteside, Svenja Siever, Tul Srisompun
  • Zha Competition Team: Luca Bacilieri, Niran Buyukkoz, Junfei Chen, Nils Fischer, Matthew Gabe, Jakub Klask , Han Hsun Hsieh, Jingwen Yang, Paul Joseph, Shuaiwei Li, Juan Liu, Sonia Magdziarz, Yuling Ma, Satoshi Ohashi, Michael On, Xin Swift, Ceren Tekin, Ke Yang, Bo Zhang, Chu Zhou, Lei Zheng
  • Competition Sports Consultant: Clive John Lewis
  • Competition Consortium Member: Guangzhou Architectural Design & Research Institute
  • Executive Architect: Guangdong Architectural Design & Research Institute Group Co.ltd (GDAD), China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute (CSWADI)
  • Façade Engineering: RFR(Rice Francis Ritchie sarl) Engineers, GDAD, CSWADI
  • Lighting Design: Lichtvision Design, Tsinghua Urban Planning and Design Institute (THUPDI)
  • Site Supervision: Guangzhou Runhe Consulting, Guangzhou Pearl River Supervision and Consulting Group, Guangzhou Construction Engineering Supervision Co.
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography
© SeilaoJiong Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is the world's largest conurbation, with its population anticipated to reach 100 million by 2030. Situated at the southern end of Guangzhou's Nansha District on the western bank of the historic Pearl River, the Greater Bay Area Sports Center will serve as an anchor to the new civic, business, and residential district at the heart of the Greater Bay Area. Offering its local community sports facilities of the highest standards, the center has also been designed to host a diverse programme of major national and international sporting events, as well as cultural performances, that can be easily accessed by all residents of the Greater Bay Area via Line 18 of the Guangzhou Metro and the new Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Zaha Hadid Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingStadiumsChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingStadiumsChina
Cite: "Greater Bay Area Sports Center / Zaha Hadid Architects" 27 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036384/greater-bay-area-sports-center-zaha-hadid-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags