Banda Agency Office / ater.architects

Offices, Offices Interiors • Kyiv, Ukraine Architects: ater.architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Yevhenii Avramenko

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: HAY , Ikea , Irsap , Kint , Luceplan , Magis , Nemo Lighting , Tiini

Text description provided by the architects. The designers were tasked with creating a space for people whose work revolves around generating ideas. Known for its bold campaigns and progressive culture, Banda wanted an office that would serve not simply as a workplace but as a manifesto, a physical expression of its values. The project by ater.architects reflects openness, sincerity, craftsmanship, respect for history, and a balance of refined taste with intentional imperfections and self-irony. "The clients wanted a cozy space that felt more like a bright, spacious apartment than an office," says Yulia Tkachenko, architect and co-founder of ater.architects.