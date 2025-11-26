Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Banda Agency Office / ater.architects

Banda Agency Office / ater.architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Offices Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: ater.architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HAY, Ikea, Irsap, Kint, Luceplan, Magis, Nemo Lighting, Tiini
Banda Agency Office / ater.architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. The designers were tasked with creating a space for people whose work revolves around generating ideas. Known for its bold campaigns and progressive culture, Banda wanted an office that would serve not simply as a workplace but as a manifesto, a physical expression of its values. The project by ater.architects reflects openness, sincerity, craftsmanship, respect for history, and a balance of refined taste with intentional imperfections and self-irony. "The clients wanted a cozy space that felt more like a bright, spacious apartment than an office," says Yulia Tkachenko, architect and co-founder of ater.architects.

Project gallery

ater.architects
