Pier 865 / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture
Knoxville, United States
Pier 865 / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Steve Kroodsma

Text description provided by the architects. The view from a pier is normally that of water, but at the site of Marc Fornes' new sculpture Pier 865, visitors enjoy a panoramic vantage point over the tree canopy of a historical Knoxville park. Like its namesake structure, the sculpture commissioned by the City of Knoxville joins two worlds, bridging the Old Town neighborhood and theater district, inviting passers-by to walk out to the pier's end and engage in a moment of reflection and observation. Pier 865 also invites larger groups of people to linger: one of the cantilevered wings creates a shaded stage for small gatherings and public performances.

MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureUnited States

