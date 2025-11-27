Pier 865 / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The view from a pier is normally that of water, but at the site of Marc Fornes' new sculpture Pier 865, visitors enjoy a panoramic vantage point over the tree canopy of a historical Knoxville park. Like its namesake structure, the sculpture commissioned by the City of Knoxville joins two worlds, bridging the Old Town neighborhood and theater district, inviting passers-by to walk out to the pier's end and engage in a moment of reflection and observation. Pier 865 also invites larger groups of people to linger: one of the cantilevered wings creates a shaded stage for small gatherings and public performances.