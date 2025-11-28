MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture

•
Măng Đen, Vietnam
-
Architects: AN NAM Architecture
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Trieu Chien
-
Lead Architect: AN NAM Architect, Vo Quang
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- Architects: Phan Thanh Nam, Tran Dinh Hung, Le Hong Phong, Nguyen Quang Hau
- City: Măng Đen
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. At MA.DE Bistro, the investor desired the project to be a service complex that, in addition to its business functions, would incorporate regional cultural values and a sense of local identity into its design. This ambition placed cultural integrity at the heart of the design narrative, emphasizing respect for the land and its heritage.