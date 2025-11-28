Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Vietnam
  5. MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture

MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture

Save

MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture - Interior Photography, BrickMA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture - Image 3 of 39MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairMA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture - Image 5 of 39MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Măng Đen, Vietnam
  • Architects: AN NAM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Lead Architect: AN NAM Architect, Vo Quang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. At MA.DE Bistro, the investor desired the project to be a service complex that, in addition to its business functions, would incorporate regional cultural values and a sense of local identity into its design. This ambition placed cultural integrity at the heart of the design narrative, emphasizing respect for the land and its heritage.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AN NAM Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsVietnam
Cite: "MA.DE Bistro / AN NAM Architecture" 28 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036352/me-bistro-an-nam-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags