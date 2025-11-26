Villa Omah Prana Payangan / Alexis Dornier

+ 19

Category: Lodging, Residential Architecture

Construction: Bali Construction

Interior: Bares, AD

City: Payangan

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Omah Prana is a circular home in the highlands of Payangan. The project follows one clear idea: a ring-shaped plan that places all rooms along the perimeter, orienting them toward the surrounding landscape. The living room opens up to both the courtyard and the exterior, creating a fluid transition, while the more private spaces — bedrooms and enclosed areas — remain air-conditioned and sheltered.