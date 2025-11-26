Villa Omah Prana Payangan / Alexis Dornier

•
Payangan, Indonesia
-
Architects: Alexis Dornier
- Area: 475 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:KIE
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Lodging, Residential Architecture
- Construction: Bali Construction
- Interior: Bares, AD
- City: Payangan
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Omah Prana is a circular home in the highlands of Payangan. The project follows one clear idea: a ring-shaped plan that places all rooms along the perimeter, orienting them toward the surrounding landscape. The living room opens up to both the courtyard and the exterior, creating a fluid transition, while the more private spaces — bedrooms and enclosed areas — remain air-conditioned and sheltered.