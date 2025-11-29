Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Xuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio

Xuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio

Save

Xuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior PhotographyXuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, LightingXuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Glass, ChairXuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, ColumnXuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Recreation & Training, Sports Interiors
Shanghai, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio - Image 6 of 24
© Studio MAX

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, this project reimagines a conventional mall space as a leisure table tennis gym. The design centers on the concept of "mixing patches," creating a dialogue between new and old, using these reclaimed elements as an aesthetic motif to craft a fresh identity for the popular sport.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Metrics Architecture Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingInterior DesignSports InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingInterior DesignSports InteriorsChina
Cite: "Xuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio" 29 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036334/xuperman-table-tennis-gym-metrics-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags