Xuperman Table Tennis Gym / Metrics Architecture Studio

-
Architects: Metrics Architecture Studio
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Studio MAX
More SpecsLess Specs
- Lead Design And Team: Pey Lung, Yasong Zhou,Qiao Feng, Ye Xu
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, this project reimagines a conventional mall space as a leisure table tennis gym. The design centers on the concept of "mixing patches," creating a dialogue between new and old, using these reclaimed elements as an aesthetic motif to craft a fresh identity for the popular sport.