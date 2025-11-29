Coor Seongsu Flagship Store / ATELIER KHJ

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: ATELIER KHJ
- Area: 521 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Sun Kim(ATELIER KHJ)
-
Lead Architects: Hyunjong Kim
- Category: Renovation, Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Chaewon Kang, Jihyeong Lee
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. When planning a commercial space, it is not easy to sacrifice usable space. This is especially true in areas with high unit prices, where most prefer to maximize the display space by ensuring more circulation space in narrow areas.