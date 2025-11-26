Wat Bo House / UAD Architects

-
Architects: UAD Architects
- Area: 590 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Oudompheaktra Ang
-
Manufacturers: Daikin, Hafele, L&E, TOA Paint (Thailand)
-
Lead Architects: Mengly khuth and Visal Nuon
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Wat Bo House is named after Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap. The house reflects the sensibilities of a young couple who chose to settle in this storied neighborhood, captivated by its architecture and the creative energy embedded in Wat Bo Village.