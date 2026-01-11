Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda

+ 8

Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Martino Picchedda

City: Oristano

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Marmilla, architect Martino Picchedda transforms the village's main entrance into a poetic urban threshold. The design evokes the timeless forms of the Giants' Tombs while celebrating the Sardinian landscape's identity through corten steel, local stone, and light. Here, history and contemporary design converge, creating a welcoming space that tells the story of place and people. From the sidewalk to the parking area/town entrance, the project invites a walk with a view of the landscape beauties of Marmilla, transforming a peripheral route into a true story of welcome. Corten steel, local stone, and light become the three key elements that intertwine memory, identity, and landscape, welcoming arrivals and offering at the same time a sign of recognition.