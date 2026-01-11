Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda

Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda

Save

Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda - Image 2 of 13Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda - Image 3 of 13Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda - Exterior Photography, WoodSiddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda - Image 5 of 13Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture
Oristano, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda - Image 3 of 13
© Cédric Dasesson

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Marmilla, architect Martino Picchedda transforms the village's main entrance into a poetic urban threshold. The design evokes the timeless forms of the Giants' Tombs while celebrating the Sardinian landscape's identity through corten steel, local stone, and light. Here, history and contemporary design converge, creating a welcoming space that tells the story of place and people. From the sidewalk to the parking area/town entrance, the project invites a walk with a view of the landscape beauties of Marmilla, transforming a peripheral route into a true story of welcome. Corten steel, local stone, and light become the three key elements that intertwine memory, identity, and landscape, welcoming arrivals and offering at the same time a sign of recognition.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Martino Picchedda
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "Siddi Urban Gate / Martino Picchedda" 11 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036302/siddi-urban-gate-martino-picchedda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags