Kyeol Clinic / Design Studio Mono

Text description provided by the architects. THE KYEOL Clinic is conceived as a modern interpretation of Korean aesthetics, offering a calm and refined atmosphere through natural materials, restrained details, and a focus on spatial stillness. Located within a 58-pyeong (191 m²) interior, the clinic was designed for a client seeking a space that expresses Korean identity without relying on luxury or ornamentation. The site required a balance between functionality as a dermatology clinic and the brand's desire to create a serene, culturally rooted environment. The main challenge was to build a contemporary medical space that still conveyed traditional sensibilities while maintaining openness and simplicity.