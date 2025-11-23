Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kyeol Clinic / Design Studio Mono

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Clinic, Interior Design
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Mono
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  191
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Seeun Park
  • Lead Architects: Suhyun Oh
Text description provided by the architects. THE KYEOL Clinic is conceived as a modern interpretation of Korean aesthetics, offering a calm and refined atmosphere through natural materials, restrained details, and a focus on spatial stillness. Located within a 58-pyeong (191 m²) interior, the clinic was designed for a client seeking a space that expresses Korean identity without relying on luxury or ornamentation. The site required a balance between functionality as a dermatology clinic and the brand's desire to create a serene, culturally rooted environment. The main challenge was to build a contemporary medical space that still conveyed traditional sensibilities while maintaining openness and simplicity.

