Light Gallery House / PLAN Architects office

•
Naju-si, South Korea
-
Architects: PLAN Architects office
- Area: 197 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yoon, joon hwan
-
Lead Architects: Lim Tae hyung
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Team: Lim Tae hyung, Yun Bitna, Lee Beom jin, Son Sangyeon, Jo Yewon
- City: Naju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Light Gallery House is located within a one-minute walk from the previous project, House of Boundary, and shares the same spatial context. The young couple requested a home large enough to accommodate the grandmother and two young children. The project started from their determination to make a better environment for their children, after suffering from the repeated stress of inter-floor noise in their apartment.