The Oren Retirement Development / Stanton Williams

-
Architects: Stanton Williams
- Area: 12900 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jack Hobhouse, James Winship
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Stanton Williams
- Design Team: Stanton Williams
- Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: WSP, Hoare Lea
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: WSP
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: CAST Consultancy, DP9
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. The Oren is a welcoming retirement development that seamlessly integrates architecture with its verdant setting on the edge of London's Hampstead Heath.