Villa H / ARK-architecture

Residential Architecture, Houses • Tunis, Tunisia Architects: ARK-architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 620 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Bilel khemakhem

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Saint-Gobain MARAZZI , Prissmacer , TPR Manufacturers:

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Firas Somai, Skander Ktari

Technical Team: Ghiath Chaar

Interior Design: Sirine Turki

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kais Tabka

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Malek Ben Ayed

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Maher Zouaoui

City: Tunis

Country: Tunisia

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 504 m² plot in a dense residential fabric, Villa H explores the balance between compactness and openness — an exercise in clarity, light, and restraint. The project stems from a challenge: accommodating a generous domestic program while preserving a sense of space and calm. The villa unfolds across three levels: a generous basement hosting the technical and leisure areas along with the parking, a compact ground floor freeing a wide garden with a pool, and an upper level comprising four sunlit suites.