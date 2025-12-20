Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Tunisia
  5. Villa H / ARK-architecture

Villa H / ARK-architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Tunis, Tunisia
  • Architects: ARK-architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  620
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bilel khemakhem
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, MARAZZI, Prissmacer, TPR
Villa H / ARK-architecture - Image 2 of 32
© Bilel khemakhem

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 504 m² plot in a dense residential fabric, Villa H explores the balance between compactness and openness — an exercise in clarity, light, and restraint. The project stems from a challenge: accommodating a generous domestic program while preserving a sense of space and calm. The villa unfolds across three levels: a generous basement hosting the technical and leisure areas along with the parking, a compact ground floor freeing a wide garden with a pool, and an upper level comprising four sunlit suites.

About this office
ARK-architecture
Materials

GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTunisia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Villa H / ARK-architecture" 20 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036273/villa-h-ark-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

