Villa H / ARK-architecture

Architects: ARK-architecture
- Area: 620 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Bilel khemakhem
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, MARAZZI, Prissmacer, TPR
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Firas Somai, Skander Ktari
- Technical Team: Ghiath Chaar
- Interior Design: Sirine Turki
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kais Tabka
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Malek Ben Ayed
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Maher Zouaoui
- City: Tunis
- Country: Tunisia
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 504 m² plot in a dense residential fabric, Villa H explores the balance between compactness and openness — an exercise in clarity, light, and restraint. The project stems from a challenge: accommodating a generous domestic program while preserving a sense of space and calm. The villa unfolds across three levels: a generous basement hosting the technical and leisure areas along with the parking, a compact ground floor freeing a wide garden with a pool, and an upper level comprising four sunlit suites.